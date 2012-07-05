Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 11:13 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Rescue Mission Hosts 4th of July Carnival for Homeless

Wednesday's festivities included a barbecue dinner, games and a raffle

By Rebecca Weber for the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission | July 5, 2012 | 9:23 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission celebrated its fifth annual 4th of July Carnival for homeless guests on Wednesday.

The festivities occurred in the Rescue Mission’s parking lot at 535 E. Yanonali St.

The Mission’s staff and residents in the recovery program served a barbecue dinner to about 190 homeless men and women.

Through the efforts of staff members and volunteers, five carnival booths were set up with games provided such as dart throwing, pie in the face and the penny toss. Music was also provided for entertainment, which resulted in spontaneous dancing.

A free raffle was held every 30 minutes, so the guests were able to win practical and useful prizes such as backpacks, fanny packs and gift certificates.

“Sadly, the homeless and addicted can only ‘look forward’ to another day of searching for enough to eat and a safe place to lay their head at night,” said Rolf Geyling, president of the Rescue Mission. “Here at the Rescue Mission we want to give them something more to look forward to.”

— Rebecca Weber is the director of communications for the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission.

