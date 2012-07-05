Monday, April 9 , 2018, 4:37 pm | Fair 84º

 
 
 
 

Local News

City of Santa Barbara Signs On to Using Nextdoor.com as Communication Tool

Council approves utilizing the site as a way to spread information to residents about city projects and road closures

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | July 5, 2012 | 2:09 p.m.

Santa Barbara is now one of 65 cities using the website Nextdoor.com to spread information to its residents.

The council gave city staff permission Tuesday to use the site as way to spread information about projects being built, road closures and other public information.

Goleta implemented the site into its information-spreading process earlier this year, and Ventura is also using the site, along with larger cities across the state, according to Nextdoor’s Justine Fenwick, who gave council members a brief tour of how the site works.

Santa Barbara has 32 neighborhoods that would be reflected in the Nextdoor site. Conversations and posts are shared only in the neighborhood. About 350 of the city’s residents are already on the site.

“When neighbors know one another, they create better neighborhoods,” Fenwick said, adding that people use the site to track down babysitters, report a break-in and find out information.

There’s still a digital divide in certain neighborhoods in Santa Barbara, and many people don’t own a personal computer. City staff recognized that fact, but said they felt Nextdoor would be a tool to connect those who do have access.

Fenwick said the language of the site is also only in English, and the Nextdoor team is looking at ways to create a multilingual platform.

Nextdoor is still about a year away from launching advertising on the site, which raised concern among Councilman Randy Rowse and Councilwoman Cathy Murillo. The city already uses outlets such as Facebook, which hosts ads, and City Administrator Jim Armstrong said the city would use discretion if any perceived conflict arises.

Click here to connect with Santa Barbara on Nextdoor.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 