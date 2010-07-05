Laguna Blanca’s Daniel Newton Wins Two National Titles at Junior Olympics

The fourth-grader takes gold in the trampoline and tumbling competitions

Daniel Newton, who will be a fourth-grader at Laguna Blanca School in Santa Barbara, won two national titles last week at the Junior Olympic National Championships for Trampoline & Tumbling in Virginia Beach, Va.

More than 1,800 athletes from 37 states competed in this invitational competition.

Newton won gold in the boys ages 9 to 10 level 5 double-mini trampoline competition, and his second gold in the boys ages 9 to 10 level 5 tumbling competition.

He placed sixth in the nation in the trampoline competition. Previously, Newton had won gold in all three events at the state championships and at the regional championships to qualify for nationals.

He is coached by Susan Montgomery of the Santa Barbara Gymnastics Club.

— Paul Newton is the father of Daniel Newton.