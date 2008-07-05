Teen Stabbed to Death Near Cabrillo Boulevard

Two other teens are wounded in pre-fireworks show attacks that police say appear to be gang-related.

An apparent series of stabbings left one teen dead and two others wounded Friday night near Cabrillo Boulevard. Santa Barbara police consider the attacks gang-related and are asking for the public’s help to solve the case. No suspects have been identified.

Shortly before the Fourth of July fireworks show began at West Beach, police responded to a report of a teenage boy with stab wounds. They found the 15-year-old near the Dolphin Fountain at Stearns Wharf. Medics transported the victim to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where he was treated and released.

At about the same time, officers were flagged down by witnesses who reported a second stabbing, in the 200 block of East Cabrillo Boulevard. Officers found the 15-year-old victim, who was unresponsive. He, too, was transported to Cottage Hospital but was pronounced dead there. Moments later, police received information that family members had transported to Cottage Hospital a 14-year-old boy who also had been stabbed, also in the vicinity of Cabrillo Boulevard.

Police Sgt. Lorenzo Duarte, a department spokesman, is asking that anyone with information about the stabbings call SBPD at 805.897.2300.