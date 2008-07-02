Monday, June 18 , 2018, 7:15 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Marymount of Santa Barbara, Class of 2008

32 eighth-graders graduate from the private school.

By Rageshwar Kaur Wilcox | July 2, 2008 | 4:53 p.m.
image
Members of Marymount of Santa Barbara’s Class of 2008 commemorate the moment with a group photo. (John Frost / Marymount of Santa Barbara photo)

Thirty-two eighth-grade students graduated from Marymount of Santa Barbara at the school’s historic Riviera campus. Students will be attending a variety of area high schools, including Bishop Garcia Diego High School, Cate School, Dos Pueblos High School, Laguna Blanca School, San Marcos High School, Santa Barbara High School and Villanova Preparatory School.

Allison Swift, who completed her middle school years at the school, spoke at the ceremony about her transition from new student to graduate. Click here to read Swift’s speech.

Andy Busch
Casey Conneely
Anna Dwyer
Aidan Ehler
Austin Escamilla
Josie Ford
Haley Fuller
Jake Greenwald
Matthew Grimes
Amanda Harvey
Mary Klink
Alec Linz
Verakerr Lopez
Matthew Lowe
Derek Makeever
Michelle Martinez
Tatiana McMurray
Demi Mellett
Nicolas Mon
Kaeleigh Morrison
Holden Ploch
Pearl Rakowski
Danielle Rottman
Olivia Shove
Casey Slaught
Diana Sleep
Paige Sleep
Sean Sutherland
Allison Swift
Charlie Taylor
Nicole Tetherow
Rachel Winthrop

Rageshwar Kaur Wilcox is Marymount of Santa Barbara‘s admissions director.

