Friday, June 8 , 2018, 1:29 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Capps Announces $40 Million in Federal Grants to Help Insure Children

The congresswoman urges community organizations and local governments to apply for the funds

By Emily Kryder | July 6, 2009 | 7:23 p.m.

Health and Human Services Secretary Kathleen Sebelius has made available up to $40 million in grants to help reach families whose children qualify but are not yet enrolled in state Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Programs, Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, announced Monday.

The grants will help support Congress and President Obama’s efforts to ensure that millions of uninsured children across the country get health care. The funds are part of the new Children’s Health Insurance Program Reauthorization Act, one of the first pieces of legislation passed by the Democratic-led Congress at the beginning of the year.

“The Children’s Health Insurance Program is a widely respected and very successful partnership between the federal and state government,” said Capps, a former school nurse. “It helps make sure that all of our children get the health care they need to live healthier, more productive lives. We know that there are thousands of children on the Central and South Coasts who are eligible for this important health care program but for a variety of reasons aren’t yet enrolled. These grants will help community organizations, tribal organizations, as well as states and local governments identify and enroll these children so they can access this critical health care.”

The new law provides $100 million for outreach campaigns aimed at reducing the number of low-income, uninsured children. The grants to states and organizations ultimately will total $80 million with the remaining funds going to other outreach efforts specified by the law. The grants will be administered by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

Applications for the first cycle of funding are available online by clicking here. Applications submitted electronically are due by Aug. 6. Applications submitted by mail are due by Aug. 10. Grants will be awarded by Sept. 30, 2009.

To apply for the grants, applicants must be:

» A state

» A local government

» An Indian tribe or tribal consortium or other tribal organization

» A federal health safety net organization

» A national, state, local or community-based public or nonprofit private organization, including those that use community health workers

» A certified faith-based organization or consortium

» An elementary or secondary school

» A consortium made up of two or more of these entities.

For more information about the outreach grants, contact CMS’ Office of Acquisition and Grants Management, Acquisition and Grants Group, C2-21-15 Central Building, 7500 Security Blvd., Baltimore, MD 21244-1850, or by e-mail at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Emily Kryder is the communications director for Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 