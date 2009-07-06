Friday, June 8 , 2018, 1:30 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

NAWBO-SB to Meet for Breakfast, Fashion

The local chapter of the National Association of Women Business Owners will hold its second annual event July 22 at Nordstrom

By Karen Dwyer | July 6, 2009 | 6:23 p.m.

The National Association of Women Business Owners-Santa Barbara will hold its second annual Breakfast and Fashion at Nordstrom event from 7:30 a.m. to 9:40 a.m. July 22.

Learn from the Nordstrom experts on the latest in fall fashions and tips on makeup, and enjoy shopping early at the Nordstrom Pre-Season Sale and breakfast in the Nordstrom Cafe.

The cost is $30 for members, $40 for nonmembers and $10 more at the door. Seating is limited. Click here to RSVP.

Nordstrom will open its store just for NAWBO-SB’s July meeting, so there are some specific criteria that must be followed:

» Start at the Nordstrom entrance, 17 W. Canon Perdido in Santa Barbara, at 7:30 a.m. for coffee (outside), registration and networking.

» Promptly at 8 a.m., participants will be escorted as a group to the Nordstrom Café on the third floor for breakfast and the program.

» The outside door will be locked at 8:10 a.m. Late-arriving participants will not be able to attend.

» Participants will not be able to leave until 9:40 a.m. when the store will officially open (10 minutes early just for NAWBO-SB).

» Park in City Lot No. 10, next to Canary on Chapala and Canon Perdido. The entrance is on Canon Perdido directly across from the Nordstrom entrance. The parking lot below Nordstrom and Paseo Nuevo will not be open.

— Karen Dwyer is the public relations chairwoman for the National Association of Women Business Owners-Santa Barbara.

