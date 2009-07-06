Friday, June 8 , 2018, 1:33 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

New Board Members Join Women’s Economic Ventures

The organization welcomes Elena Brokaw and Doug Halter

By Marjorie Wass | July 6, 2009 | 4:23 p.m.

Elena Brokaw and Doug Halter have joined Women’s Economic Ventures’ board of directors.

Brokaw serves as the director of the Community Services Department for the city of Ventura. She oversees cultural services, recreation programs, social services and golf.

Before that position, Brokaw served as manager for the Cultural Affairs Division, in which she oversaw all aspects of the arts agency’s operations and development.

She is a former member of the board of directors of Americans for the Arts, a national agency in Washington, D.C.

Halter has worked in various marketing and engineering positions for Shell Oil, Proctor & Gamble, Unisys and several educational software companies where he received numerous achievement awards.

He is involved in an array of businesses and other interests in the community, including a longtime landscaping business and notable historic residential and commercial renovation projects. 

Halter has served as chairman on the boards of the AIDS Partnership of Ventura County, the Ventura Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Ventura Community Council. He has been on the board for the Ventura Botanical Gardens since its inception three years ago and is vice president.

The Los Angeles Times named Halter one of the people to watch in 1999 and he received Ventura Citizen of the Year in 2001.

WEV offers a continuum of programs to help women successfully start-up, launch, build, and sustain their own businesses. Click here for more information.

— Marjorie Wass is a publicist.

