Paul Yarbrough: From Stubby Herman to a Hole-in-One, Some Memories Never Fade

Time Out

» In my sports-writing career, I have covered the World Series, the Rose Bowl on numerous occasions and an NFC Championship game. Still would love to attend the Masters, the Indy 500 and the Super Bowl ...

» In our quest to find the top sports moment in Santa Barbara history, I nominated UCSB’s basketball victories over UNLV in the 1980s and ‘90s, while a loyal reader voted for Santa Barbara High’s 1960 CIF Southern Section football title. Both of those generated this comment from another reader: “I was at the second UCSB-UNLV game. Tough call between the two.” How do you vote? ...

» You are officially an old-timer if you remember when UCSB had to move a home basketball game in 1970 away from campus because of the Isla Vista riots. Can you tell me where the Gauchos played that game? ...

» It was great to see that Stubby Herman was inducted into the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table Hall of Fame. When I was in high school, Stubby worked every big baseball game in the area, bar none. As a player or coach, you wanted him to be there. Nice to see umpires get some recognition ...

» I actually heard a CNN anchor say it, while encouraging viewers to communicate with the all-news network via Twitter, MySpace, Facebook, etc., “We’ll air it even if we don’t disagree with it.” I used my DVR to rewind and listen several times to make sure I heard it right ...

» On Wednesday, I’m taking the short drive up Interstate 5 to Brownsville, Ore., where I will interview with officials from Central Linn High School regarding head girls’ basketball and head baseball coaching positions. At this crossroad in my life, it is impossible not to think fondly of the coaches who had such a strong impact on me: Ysidro Esparza, Reggie Coldren, Sal Rodriguez, David Kay, Don Volpi, Scott O’Leary, Bruce Lofthus, Connie Barger, Ed DeLacy and Frank Carbajal. I can only pray I have the opportunity to help shape young lives as those people shaped me ...

» When I played high school basketball at Dos Pueblos, the old relic of a gymnasium at Cate School had three rows of seats on one side of the gym, just inches of room between the end lines and an unforgiving wall — and three light bulbs, one over each basket and one at midcourt ...

» I learned to play golf while taking group lessons with my mom and dad at the Swingers complex in downtown Goleta. I’ve never broken 80, but came close twice. The first was at Ocean Meadows (might have been called University Village back then) when I needed to par out from No. 16 for a 79. I duck-hooked my drive on No. 16 out of bounds, then parred my second ball for a double bogey. Of course, I parred 17 and 18 for an 81. Then shot one better than that score at Soule Park in Ojai, but no dramatics that time around. Finished strong and had no regrets ...

» At one point in my journalism career, my work day was done by 1 p.m. or thereabouts. Nearly every weekday for a long stretch I would race to my condo in Carpinteria, grab my golf clubs and head up to Soule Park, where the “twilight” rates were $6 for 18 holes! I was reading an instructional book by pro David Graham at the time and steadily improved my score from 105 to 80 ...

» Soule Park is still affordable: That twilight rate now is $18. Weekend green fees are $47, $36 on Fridays and $30 Monday through Thursday ...

» I played in the dedication round of the Sandpiper Golf Club in 1972, and played that beautiful seaside layout a lot, especially when I thought I was hitting my driver well. Man, does that seem like a long time ago. The last time I played it was May 15, 1996, the day before my 13-year-old grandson, Andy, was born. Sandpiper’s Friday-Sunday green fees are now $159 and Monday through Thursday $139. Yikes ...

» In two weeks, I will mark the seven-year anniversary of my lone hole-in-one, on the 17th at Tokatee Golf Club in Blue River, Ore., one of the prettiest courses you’ll ever find.

