Santa Barbara Police Conduct Checkpoint on Chapala

One traffic citation is issued, and three drivers are found to be driving under the influence

The Santa Barbara Police Department conducted a DUI checkpoint on Friday on Chapala Street.

The purpose of the checkpoint was not only to detect and arrest drivers under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, but also to locate drivers who are unlicensed or suspended.

During the checkpoint, three drivers were found to be driving under the influence, nine were driving without a valid driver’s license and/or with a suspended license, and three drivers were evaluated for sobriety. Eleven vehicles were towed, and 10 were towed for a 30 day hold. Police issued one traffic citation.

Funding for the program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

— Sgt. Noel Rivas is the traffic/motors supervisor for the Santa Barbara Police Department.