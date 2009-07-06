Santa Barbara Symphony Welcomes New Board Members

Randy Weiss and Gene Sinser have joined the organization

Randy Weiss and Gene Sinser have joined the Santa Barbara Symphony as its newest board members.

Weiss serves as the vice president of community relations at Santa Barbara Bank & Trust. Before joining the company, Weiss worked as an executive director for a private research foundation and as a human resources manager for a local defense electronic firm.

He is also a writer with more than 100 publications. He has served on a variety of nonprofit boards, including the American Heart Association and Catholic Charities.

Sinser is retired as owner of the Gene Sinser Gallery in Los Angeles from 1984 to 2000. He is an art collector and dealt in high-end art and framing to local and international clients.

Before owning the gallery, Sinser served as beverage division manager for S.E. Rykoff and Company.

He serves as treasurer for the Montecito Association and volunteers as a consultant to entrepreneurs for the Service Corps of Retired Executives (SCORE).

— Marjorie Wass is a publicist.