Santa Ynez Valley Visitors Association Opens Administrative Office

The office, on Mission Drive in Solvang, will be open by appointment

By Laura Kath | July 6, 2009 | 4:35 p.m.

The Santa Ynez Valley Visitors Association, a nonprofit, membership-based destination marketing organization promoting the Santa Ynez Valley since 2001, opened an administrative office Monday for the first time.

The office, at 1511-A Mission Drive in Solvang, will be open by appointment.

“After eight years of having a virtual office, our board of directors believes it is time to consolidate our association records and files in one brick-and-mortar facility, as well as provide a workspace for our executive director, Mary Harris,” Douglas Ziegler, SYVVA board president and owner of the Santa Ynez Inn. “After the Solvang Visitors Center left the premises in April to consolidate their Visitor Center operations over on Copenhagen Drive, we realized this Mission Drive space was a central, affordable option for our long-stated goal of having an admin office.”

Harris said: “This office will not only provide a centralized administration and storage space but also a place for meetings with members, prospective members and the community. As always, I will be available by appointment by calling 805.686.0053 or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).”

The mailing address of the association remains the same: P.O. Box 1918, Santa Ynez, CA 93460-1918.

Click here for more information about the association.

— Laura Kath is a publicist.

 

