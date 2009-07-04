She Said, Z Said: Will Palin Head South For Beach Weather?

Rumor has it that Alaska's soon-to-be former governor will be the latest candidate in our mayoral race

Z: You read it here first.

She: What?

Z: I heard a rumor as to why Sarah Palin is resigning.

She: Scandal? Money? Ambition?

Z: Weather. She rolled out of bed last week, looked out her window at Russia, and thought, “Holy gee whiz! It’s 50 degrees here in the middle of summer. What the good golly am I doing in Alaska?”

She: She may be smarter than I gave her credit for.

Z: I guess all that touring the country on the campaign trail made her realize that there are a lot more animals than just moose to kill.

She: You can take the girl out of Wasilla.

Z: But here’s the real dirt: She’s moving to Santa Barbara!

She: No! But I believe it. If you’re used to 6 degrees of weather all the time, this is the perfect place for a change. Plus she’s probably trying to suck up to Oprah, since she’s writing a book and Oprah is the publishing industry’s last, great, transcends-all-colors-of-the-rainbow hope.

Z: Palin is renting a small cottage near East Beach where she’ll write her book. Then she’ll make $700 million doing that and the lecture circuit — and then — are you ready for it?

She: As ready as I’ll ever be.

Z:: She’s going to buy Neverland.

She: That totally makes sense. I mean, why wouldn’t she? It’s the perfect spot to raise her 27 children and grandchildren. And since they’re from Alaska, they’re used to the wild animals.

Z: You can’t make this stuff up.

She: Here’s the thing — I heard something completely different.

Z: What?

She: It turns out that while she was on the campaign trail, she discovered a whole other trail that she liked even better. The Appalachian Trail.

Z: No ...

She: Yup. Private investigators have discovered a black wig and dark sunglasses in the trunk of her car. And a nametag that says “Maria.”

Z: Clever. But it was still a weather thing, right?

She: Of course. Like you said, she woke up and thought, “What the bueno golly am I doing in Alaska?” But then she flew down to Argentina for a week.

Z: It totally makes sense. I mean, who really knows what all goes on at those wild governors’ conventions?

She: Rumors like these just can’t be untrue.

Z: And yet, there is one other thing that I heard.

She: Obama is not her love child. I did the math, and it’s not possible.

Z: Not that one. You know how Mayor Marty Blum is terming out this year?

She: I like Marty. I’ll miss her.

Z: Me, too. But fear not — this is the other big reason Palin is moving here.

She: She’s going to run for mayor?

Z: Yup. Finally, a candidate that the News-Press can really get behind.

She: Isn’t that kind of a step down for her?

Z: I think Santa Barbara may have the same population as Alaska, so it’s probably equivalent.

She: Plus she can look out her window and see the mountains and the beach. I’d say that beats peeking over at Russia.

Z: Who knows? Maybe she can even get Santa Barbara to secede from the North County.

She: It’s pretty amazing all the rumors that fly around celebrities.

Z: I’m so proud that we’re not caught up in spreading all that garbage around.

She: Yes, dear.

