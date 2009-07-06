Friday, June 8 , 2018, 2:22 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 

Tour Condo Project During ‘Twilight at the Oasis’

Santa Barbara native Jeff Shelton designed El Andaluz, the focus of the July 22 Chamber of Commerce fundraiser

By Wendy Figueiredo | July 6, 2009 | 8:18 p.m.

Spend an evening under the stars at the new “El Andaluz,” at 531 Chapala St., from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. July 22.

Join “Twilight at the Oasis” hosts Rabobank, law firm Nye Peabody Sterling & Hale, developers Who-ville LLC and the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors Council for an exclusive opportunity to tour the three-story, uniquely designed condominium project.

Guests will be treated to hors d’oeuvres and beverages supplied by neighborhood restaurants and wineries, while listening to music provided by local band The Other Woman.

Designed by Santa Barbara native Jeff Shelton, El Andaluz is a Moroccan-influenced design and includes seven one-of-a-kind homes that surround an open-air courtyard. Who-ville partners include Carlo Sarmiento, Dan Upton as contractor/builder and Leon Olson as developer.

In the past decade, Shelton’s work has been honored with several architectural awards for a series of unique, whimsical Santa Barbara buildings.

“Jeff Shelton is one of the most creative architects to have ever worked in Santa Barbara,” Chamber President Steve Cushman said. “His buildings are imaginative, playful and organic. El Andaluz is a masterpiece and will be treasured for hundreds of years. Don’t miss this opportunity to take an inaugural tour.”

“Twilight at the Oasis” will benefit the 2009 Chamber Civic Roundtable projects and the nonprofit Coastal Housing Partnership. Attendance is limited to 400 people.

Tickets for the event are $15 for chamber members and $20 for nonmembers. To purchase tickets, click here or call 805.965.3023.

— Wendy Figueiredo represents the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce.

