Ventura Police Chief Endorses Nava

Ventura Police Chief Pat Miller has endorsed candidate Pedro Nava for California attorney general.
“Nava’s track record exemplifies true leadership, commitment and dedication to law enforcement issues, and that is why he has my support,” Miller said.
“I am honored to add city of Ventura Police Chief Miller to a growing list of public safety officials from around California who have expressed support for my candidacy for attorney general,” Nava said.
Miller commands a staff of 130 public safety personnel serving the city of Ventura. He is a member of the Homeland Security Advisory Council in Washington, D.C., on information and intelligence sharing.
— John Mann is a publicist for Pedro Nava.