Four Join Board of UCSB Alumni Association

Rich St. Clair, Wenonah Valentine and Justin Morgan are elected and Mark French is appointed to three-year terms

Four UCSB alumni have been elected or appointed to the UCSB Alumni Association board of directors to represent the campus’ more than 162,000 alumni.

Elected to three-year terms were Rich St. Clair of Santa Barbara, Wenonah Valentine of Pasadena and Justin Morgan of Reno, Nev.

Board President Ron Rubenstein appointed former UCSB women’s basketball coach and Santa Barbara resident Mark French to an open board seat for a three-year term.

St. Clair is a Santa Barbara attorney who has specialized in complex personal injury and employment law cases. He received his J.D. from Hastings College of Law after receiving his bachelor’s degree at UCSB in 1966 in political science.

He has been an active supporter of athletics at UCSB and the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. He was formerly on the executive committee of the Los Angeles County Bar Association.

Valentine is the executive director of the Pasadena Birthing Project, a nonprofit that provides services to combat high birth mortality rates in the Southern California region.

She double-majored at UCSB in black studies and economics, and received her degree in 1977. She received a master’s degree in business administration from Azusa Pacific University. She has been active in working with the Black Studies Department and mentoring UCSB students.

Morgan is a third-year law student at USC. He is a 2007 graduate of UCSB in global studies. He is a past president of the SAE fraternity, and after his graduation worked in the offices of Santa Barbara Capital. He competed on the UCSB track team during his time on campus.

French retired June 30 as director of scholarship and outreach for the UCSB Alumni Association, and was appointed to fill an open seat on the board on July 1. The Santa Barbara resident received his bachelor’s degree in political science at UCSB in 1973 and went on to receive a master’s degree in physical education at the University of Pacific.

From 1987 to 2008, he was the head women’s basketball coach at UCSB. During his time on campus, he pitched for the UCSB baseball team.