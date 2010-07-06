Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 8:47 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Four Join Board of UCSB Alumni Association

Rich St. Clair, Wenonah Valentine and Justin Morgan are elected and Mark French is appointed to three-year terms

By UCSB | July 6, 2010 | 3:40 p.m.

Four UCSB alumni have been elected or appointed to the UCSB Alumni Association board of directors to represent the campus’ more than 162,000 alumni.

Elected to three-year terms were Rich St. Clair of Santa Barbara, Wenonah Valentine of Pasadena and Justin Morgan of Reno, Nev.

Rich St. Clair
Rich St. Clair

Board President Ron Rubenstein appointed former UCSB women’s basketball coach and Santa Barbara resident Mark French to an open board seat for a three-year term.

St. Clair is a Santa Barbara attorney who has specialized in complex personal injury and employment law cases. He received his J.D. from Hastings College of Law after receiving his bachelor’s degree at UCSB in 1966 in political science.

Wenonah Valentine
Wenonah Valentine

He has been an active supporter of athletics at UCSB and the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. He was formerly on the executive committee of the Los Angeles County Bar Association.

Valentine is the executive director of the Pasadena Birthing Project, a nonprofit that provides services to combat high birth mortality rates in the Southern California region.

Justin Morgan
Justin Morgan

She double-majored at UCSB in black studies and economics, and received her degree in 1977. She received a master’s degree in business administration from Azusa Pacific University. She has been active in working with the Black Studies Department and mentoring UCSB students.

Morgan is a third-year law student at USC. He is a 2007 graduate of UCSB in global studies. He is a past president of the SAE fraternity, and after his graduation worked in the offices of Santa Barbara Capital. He competed on the UCSB track team during his time on campus.

Mark French
Mark French

French retired June 30 as director of scholarship and outreach for the UCSB Alumni Association, and was appointed to fill an open seat on the board on July 1. The Santa Barbara resident received his bachelor’s degree in political science at UCSB in 1973 and went on to receive a master’s degree in physical education at the University of Pacific.

From 1987 to 2008, he was the head women’s basketball coach at UCSB. During his time on campus, he pitched for the UCSB baseball team.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 