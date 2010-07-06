Music Academy to Host Open House on July 14

The day's events, including performances, masterclasses and tours, are free and open to visitors of all ages

The Music Academy of the West will open its gates to the public on Wednesday, July 14, for a day of compelling classical music events amid the lush gardens of the academy’s Miraflores campus.

This year’s Academy Open House schedule will include performances by local instrumentalists, masterclasses, a tour of the academy grounds and related activities. Open to music lovers of all ages, the day’s events will be offered free of charge.

Events will begin at 9:30 a.m. with a string trio performance featuring participants in the academy’s MERIT (Music Education Reinforces Intellect and Talent) Program, which provides local musicians ages 12 to 18 with an intensive two-week immersion in the academy’s Summer School and Festival.

A tour of the Music Academy’s magnificent gardens will be at 10 a.m., followed by additional performances by MERIT participants at 10:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m., and an open Academy Festival Orchestra rehearsal at 11 a.m.

At 1 p.m., Music Academy faculty members David Jolley (horn), Richie Hawley (clarinet) and David Weiss (oboe) will lead masterclasses in Hahn Hall, Lehmann Hall and Singher Studio, respectively. At 3:15 p.m., Alan Stepansky will lead a cello masterclass in Lehmann Hall, and Paul Merkelo will lead a trumpet masterclass in Singher Studio.

The Academy Percussion Ensemble will perform Steve Reich’s Music for Pieces of Wood at 3:30 p.m. in Léni Fé Bland Plaza. Hahn Hall will be the site of a Concerto Night masterclass at 7:30 p.m. featuring the winners of this year’s Concerto Competition.

Participants will be coached in preparation for their performances with the Academy Festival Orchestra on Concerto Night, Saturday, July 24, at The Granada.

After its normal business hours, the Rack and Treasure House, the academy’s on-campus consignment shops, will be open from noon to 3 p.m. For more information, call 805.969.4726. Free parking is available on campus.

— Tim Dougherty is communications manager for the Music Academy of the West.