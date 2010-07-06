New Account Executive Joins SurfMedia Communications

SurfMedia Communications is pleased to welcome Kelly Kapaun as a new account executive.

Before joining SurfMedia, Kapaun worked as a communications specialist for the Blue Valley School District in Overland Park, Kan., where she wrote and designed district publications, oversaw advertisement design and assisted with video production for the district television channel.

She also served as a marketing and communications intern at Shawnee Mission Medical Center in Merriam, Kan.

Kapaun received a bachelor’s degree in journalism with an emphasis in strategic communications from the William Allen White School of Journalism and Mass Communications at the University of Kansas.

For three consecutive years, Kapaun received the Excellence in Writing and Publication Award from the National School Public Relations Association and the Kansas School Public Relations Association.

As an AmeriCorps participant, Kapaun served as a volunteer coordinator for a nonprofit health-care organization and supervised more than 60 volunteers.

SurfMedia Communications provides marketing and public relations services for nonprofits and companies with a commitment to community, society and culture.

— Katrina Sill is a client staff assistant for SurfMedia Communications.