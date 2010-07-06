Oriskovich Joins JPMorgan Chase Banking Team

New senior relationship manager will lead business banking unit as it embarks on Central Coast expansion plan

Dan Oriskovich, a veteran of the Santa Barbara banking scene, has joined JPMorgan Chase as the bank’s senior relationship manager serving the Santa Barbara, Ventura, Oxnard, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo markets.

“With more than 10 years of commercial and private client banking experience, we are thrilled that Dan has chosen to lead our business banking team in this region,” said JPMC area manager Michele Grace.

Oriskovich will head a Chase Business Banking Group team specializing in a personal banking approach for businesses with annual revenues between $3 million and $20 million, Grace said. The bank’s relationship strategy is designed to provide the Central Coast market with corporate and investment banking, commercial lending, receivables financing, cash management services, international banking and nontraditional banking solutions from one of the nation’s largest financial institutions.

“JPMorgan Chase & Co. is extremely well-positioned to face today’s challenging markets,” said Oriskovich, pointing out that the bank has a strong balance sheet and capital reserves, and has followed a disciplined approach to risk-management practices.

The company has assets of $2.1 trillion, runs operations in more than 60 countries and has been named the nation’s top Small Business Administration lender.

Formerly with Montecito Bank & Trust and Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, Oriskovich has played a prominent role in Santa Barbara’s nonprofit community. He is board chairman of the Santa Barbara Community Housing Corp., is a past board chairman of the Montecito Family YMCA, and is active with the Montecito Educational Foundation, Rotary Club of Santa Barbara and the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization.

A four-year starter as an offensive tackle at Boston College, Oriskovich played in three bowl games with the Eagles and counts the team’s 1993 upset victory over Notre Dame as a career highlight.

Oriskovich and his wife, Kate, live in Montecito with their three children.

