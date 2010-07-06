Friday, June 22 , 2018, 11:40 am | Fog/Mist 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Oriskovich Joins JPMorgan Chase Banking Team

New senior relationship manager will lead business banking unit as it embarks on Central Coast expansion plan

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | July 6, 2010 | 10:44 p.m.

Dan Oriskovich, a veteran of the Santa Barbara banking scene, has joined JPMorgan Chase as the bank’s senior relationship manager serving the Santa Barbara, Ventura, Oxnard, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo markets.

Dan Oriskovich
Dan Oriskovich

“With more than 10 years of commercial and private client banking experience, we are thrilled that Dan has chosen to lead our business banking team in this region,” said JPMC area manager Michele Grace.

Oriskovich will head a Chase Business Banking Group team specializing in a personal banking approach for businesses with annual revenues between $3 million and $20 million, Grace said. The bank’s relationship strategy is designed to provide the Central Coast market with corporate and investment banking, commercial lending, receivables financing, cash management services, international banking and nontraditional banking solutions from one of the nation’s largest financial institutions.

“JPMorgan Chase & Co. is extremely well-positioned to face today’s challenging markets,” said Oriskovich, pointing out that the bank has a strong balance sheet and capital reserves, and has followed a disciplined approach to risk-management practices.

The company has assets of $2.1 trillion, runs operations in more than 60 countries and has been named the nation’s top Small Business Administration lender.

Formerly with Montecito Bank & Trust and Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, Oriskovich has played a prominent role in Santa Barbara’s nonprofit community. He is board chairman of the Santa Barbara Community Housing Corp., is a past board chairman of the Montecito Family YMCA, and is active with the Montecito Educational Foundation, Rotary Club of Santa Barbara and the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization.

A four-year starter as an offensive tackle at Boston College, Oriskovich played in three bowl games with the Eagles and counts the team’s 1993 upset victory over Notre Dame as a career highlight.

Oriskovich and his wife, Kate, live in Montecito with their three children.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 