Sales-Tax Plan for New County Jail to Go on November Ballot

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a plan to place on the Nov. 2 ballot a half-percent sales tax to fund the construction and operation of a new North County jail.

Designed to replace a 1 percent tax scheduled to sunset on June 30, 2011, the tax — called the jail construction, operation and public safety enhancement tax — would bring about $30 million into the Sheriff’s Department coffers annually.

Pointing out steadily rising rates of recidivism, Sheriff Bill Brown has said that in addition to a new 304-bed, $80 million jail — which he said is needed to relieve pressure on the South Coast’s overcrowded main jail — money from the tax also would be spent on prevention programs.

Furthermore, a $56 million state grant would leave the county on the hook for only $24 million of the jail’s construction costs. Some of the tax revenue would be spent on fire protection.

Brown has said that although the tax essentially means that the county sales tax would decrease to 8.25 percent from 8.75 percent, he has a tough job ahead of him to sell it to voters during an economic downturn.

If approved by voters this fall, the tax would remain on the books for 10 years before coming up again for reapproval.

