County Supervisors Support Goleta Beach 2.0, Jail Sales-Tax Plan for Ballot

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday granted conceptual approval of Goleta Beach 2.0, Santa Barbara County’s plan for how to handle beach erosion at Goleta Beach Park.

Also on Tuesday, the board approved placing on the November ballot a proposal by Sheriff Bill Brown for a half-percent sales tax — dubbed the jail construction, operation and public safety enhancement tax — to fund a new North County facility.

Brown has said that a new $80 million, 304-bed North County facility would remove some of the physical pressure placed on the aging structure of the main jail by overpopulation and the hard use inherent in housing corrections residents.

Expected to bring in about $30 million annually, the tax is designed to replace a temporary 1 percent sales tax scheduled to sunset on June 30, 2011.

