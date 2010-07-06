Ventura County Fair Accepting Parade Applications

The 2010 Ventura County Fair is quickly approaching, which means that the fair parade is just around the corner.
If you’re part of a community service organization, band, company or any other group that would like to be showcased, be sure to get your parade application in by July 17.
Making a fair parade float is a great way to get to know others in your organization and to showcase the activities your organization does in the community. Whether you’re biking, horseback riding, driving, riding a float or walking through the parade, you’re sure to have a great time.
Get your organization in the loop and start working on your entry to the 2010 “Western Nights and Carnival Lights” Ventura County Fair parade.
— Carolyn Mescher is a publicist for the Ventura County Fairgrounds.