Ventura County Fair Accepting Parade Applications

The deadline to include your organization or company is July 17

The 2010 Ventura County Fair is quickly approaching, which means that the fair parade is just around the corner.

If you’re part of a community service organization, band, company or any other group that would like to be showcased, be sure to get your parade application in by July 17.

Making a fair parade float is a great way to get to know others in your organization and to showcase the activities your organization does in the community. Whether you’re biking, horseback riding, driving, riding a float or walking through the parade, you’re sure to have a great time.



Get your organization in the loop and start working on your entry to the 2010 “Western Nights and Carnival Lights” Ventura County Fair parade.

— Carolyn Mescher is a publicist for the Ventura County Fairgrounds.