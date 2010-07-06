Vintners’ Foundation Donates $220,000 to Direct Relief

This year’s donation will help fund Direct Relief USA , the largest medical product support program for America’s safety net health centers and clinics, as well as Direct Relief’s growing support of the Medical Reserve Corps in California communities.

Since 2000, the biennial vintners’ auctions have benefited Direct Relief, raising more than $1.4 million. Leveraged with Direct Relief’s ability to stretch donated dollars, it translates into more than $33 million in medical material aid furnished to those most in need around the world through Direct Relief’s local health partners.

In celebration of its successful February fundraiser, “Vintners’ Express: The American Riviera Wine Auction,” the Santa Barbara County Vintners’ Foundation recently held a celebration at Avant Tapas and Wine in Buellton to present Direct Relief International with a check for the proceeds of the event — totaling $220,000.

