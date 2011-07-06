Friday, June 1 , 2018, 7:32 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Age-Enhanced Photo Released of Fugitive Accused in 1994 Child Molestation

Jeffrey Parish of Carpinteria was arrested, posted bail and has since been on the run

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @NoozhawkNews | July 6, 2011 | 4:08 p.m.

Jeffrey Reed Parish's 1994 booking photo
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department released an age-enhanced photo on Wednesday of a Carpinteria man who fled the area more than 17 years ago after being accused of child molestation.

Jeffrey Reed Parish, now 64, was arrested in March 1994 after a reported child molestation of a 4-year-old girl in Montecito.

He was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail, posted bail and has since avoided law enforcement.

Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars said Parish had written to a family member and conveyed that he was leaving and never returning. He said it is believed that Parish fled to Mexico and may still be there.

Parish is considered a fugitive, and the case remains open.

Age-enhanced photo shows what Parish might look like today.
According to Sugars, his last noted description was a white male adult, 6-foot-1, 175 pounds, brown or gray hair, and hazel eyes.

Sheriff’s detectives recently worked with the FBI to create an age-enhanced photo of what he might look like today.

Anyone who knows Parish, knows of his whereabouts, recognizes the photos or has any information about the case is asked to call 805.681.4100 or the Sheriff’s Anonymous Tip Line at 805.681.4171.

Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

