Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf of Santa Barbara Earns CalCPA’s Public Service Award

The firm, which supports more than 50 nonprofits, is recognized for its efforts in the community

For services to the community, the California Society of CPAs presented its 2011 Public Service Award to Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf LLP of Santa Barbara.

CalCPA annually presents the award to recognize a firm for its public service contributions on the local, state or national level. The award intends to encourage more CPA firms to initiate or increase their community activities, publicize these activities and reinforce the profession’s reputation for commitment to the public good.

BPW, which was named by Accounting Today as one of 2010’s “Best Accounting Firms to Work For,” supports more than 50 nonprofit organizations, including the Music Academy of the West, CALM (Child Abuse Listening & Mediation), Old Spanish Days Fiesta, the Alzheimer’s Association, the Unity Shoppe, the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara, and many local schools and other educational platforms. Staff members also sit on several boards and committees of nonprofit organizations.

BPW is the largest accounting and consulting firm on the Central Coast with seven partners and more than 50 team members. Opening its doors in 1948, BPW has upheld a strong philanthropic culture for more than 60 years and is proud to support the local community.

“Our dedication and time devoted to supporting the community in which we work and live is an element that makes us who we are and exemplifies the essence of our firm’s culture,” said Scott Hadley, managing partner at BPW.

BPW partners Danna McGrew and John Britton accepted the award on behalf of the firm at CalCPA’s Annual Members Business Meeting in Las Vegas on June 24.

Headquartered in San Mateo, CalCPA is the nation’s largest state accounting organization and the largest CPA association in California. It serves 38,000 members in public practice, private industry, education and government.

— Bonnie Zappacosta is the marketing manager for Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf LLP.