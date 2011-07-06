CSU Channel Islands’ Lacayo Institute Receives $25,000 AT&T Grant

The Henry L. “Hank” Lacayo Institute at CSU Channel Islands recently received a $25,000 grant from AT&T.

The purpose of the grant will be to fund a Telecommunications/Technology Literacy/Workforce Development and Community Sustainability Forum that will take place during the fourth quarter of 2011.

“CSU Channel Islands is very appreciative of the support from AT&T,” said Dawn Neuman, provost and vice president for academic affairs. “The AT&T and Channel Islands partnership strongly reflects the university’s ongoing commitment to its students while engaging and participating in community service.”

The Community Workforce Studies Program of the HLI is focused on the sustainability of statewide and national economies and communities, and the workforce connection between opportunity and quality of life. Through the HLI, CI’s Small Business Institute provides CI students with numerous opportunities to work with small businesses and conduct vital public forums with topics focusing on contemporary workforce trend analysis.

“AT&T is extremely proud to join with the Hank Lacayo Institute on this important economic development and community service program,” said Mike Silacci, regional vice president of AT&T External Affairs-Southern California. “Through the Telecommunications/Technology Literacy/Workforce Development Forum, students at CSU Channel Islands will be empowered to play an important role in the development of workforce opportunities for local residents, which includes the use of the latest technology.”

Drawing heavily on student participation, the Telecommunications/Technology Literacy/Workforce Development and Community Sustainability Forum will provide a quality venue to showcase student research findings and to promote public discussion on the role of telecommunications and technology as a key component towards a sustainable and viable workforce in this fast growing sector.

— Nancy Gill is the director of communications and marketing for CSU Channel Islands.