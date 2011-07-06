Jonathan Steiner Named Vice President/CFO for Music Academy of the West

Jonathan Steiner, a former senior executive at multi-industrial Fortune 100 company Johnson Controls, has been named vice president for finance and administration/CFO at the Music Academy of the West.

His appointment was effective June 27.

Steiner, who had been serving as controller and director of finance at Johnson Controls since 2009, was selected from among 45 applicants after a two-month nationwide search. As vice president for finance and administration/CFO, he will oversee accounting, investments, budgetary administration, human resources, database administration, and information technology at the Music Academy.

Steiner will manage a staff of four and serve as a member of the academy’s senior management team. The academy is especially keen to take advantage of Steiner’s expertise with advanced software and long-term financial modeling, according to Music Academy President Scott Reed.

“We are very pleased to have a professional of Jon’s caliber and accomplishment on our team,” Reed said. “His leadership and experience are certain to be valuable to our business model as we move the academy forward.”

“The Music Academy is fortunate to have attracted such an outstanding individual,” academy board treasurer Robert Nourse said.

Born in Pontiac, Mich., Steiner grew up in nearby Milford before earning a bachelor’s degree in economics at Colorado College in Colorado Springs, where he was named to the Western Collegiate Hockey Association All-Academic Team and received the Paul Markovich Award, presented annually to the school’s top student athlete.

Except for a brief interval as an account manager at a division of Eaton Corp., Steiner spent the ensuing years at Johnson Controls, where he held a succession of financial management positions. Before being named controller and director of finance, he served as the company’s platform finance director for more than four years. He began his career at Johnson Controls as a cost analyst in 1995.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Music Academy of the West and to contribute to the organization’s mission to support artists in fulfilling their dreams,” Steiner said. “I look forward to working with the talented people that make the Music Academy a rich cultural experience for our community.”

— Tim Dougherty is the communications manager for the Music Academy of the West.