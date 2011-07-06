Santa Barbara Police Make 11 Arrests on Fourth of July

Avoid the 12 campaign detains 51 people on suspicion of driving under the influence

The Santa Barbara Police Department on Wednesday issued its enforcement numbers for the Fourth of July.

The numbers from the Monday holiday total six felony arrests, 18 misdemeanor arrests, five DUI arrests, 28 traffic citations, 283 parking citations and 103 municipal code and miscellaneous infractions.

In 2010, there were six felony arrests, 20 misdemeanor arrests, three DUI arrests, 33 traffic citations, 44 parking citations and 68 municipal code and miscellaneous infractions.

“The reason for the spike in parking citations was that this year we had our parking enforcement officers working Fourth of July assignments and their regular beats,” Santa Barbara police Sgt. Lorenzo Duarte said.

Santa Barbara County’s Avoid the 12 law enforcement program reported Wednesday that 51 people were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence on the state’s highways during the four-day weekend that ended at midnight Monday.

Last year’s total was 48, for a 6 percent increase. And there were no deaths attributed to impaired drivers.

“That’s what we’re always aiming for,” Senior Deputy Jeff Farmer of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. “We’re pleased that people are getting the message about driving sober themselves or using a designated driver.”

