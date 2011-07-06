Friday, June 1 , 2018, 7:26 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Santa Barbara Pony Baseball Team Wins District Championship

12U All-Stars go 4-0 in the tournament to secure only their fifth title in 39 years

By Bret Biegert for Santa Barbara Youth Baseball | July 6, 2011 | 8:02 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Pony Baseball 12U Bronco All-Star team won the West Zone Southern California District Championship in Newbury Park on Tuesday.

They defeated Northside of Oxnard 9-6 in the championship game and went a perfect 4-0 in the tournament. Santa Barbara had two wins over Newbury Park by scores of 18-3 and 15-5, and a win over Santa Susanna Simi Valley 10-6.

This is the first District Championship for Santa Barbara’s 12U All-Star team since 2002 and only its fifth in 39 years.

“We scored all nine runs with two outs and had eight two-out hits,” league president and head coach Bret Biegert said. “It was the most clutch performance I have ever seen in baseball! Every single player on the roster contributed in a huge way.”

The team had four starters hit .500 or better in the tournament; including Will Fisher, Carter Soto, Izzy Reyes and Braeden Biegert.

The championship game winning pitcher was staff ace Steven Macias, who went 6 and one-third inning and got the win. Jonah Spach was four for five in the championship game, and Will Fisher was three for four with two doubles.

The team’s players are Julian Amador, Braeden Biegert, Will Fisher, Cedar Gately, Ben Gunther, Emerson Liebl, Josh Kang, Steven Macias, Michael Moschitto, Izzy Reyes, Carter Soto and Jonah Spach. The team is managed by Biegert, and assistant coaches are Mike Moschitto, Steve Kang and Steve Fisher.

Santa Barbara will next play in the Sectional Tournament this weekend in West Hills against teams ranging from Bakersfield to Los Angeles.

— Bret Biegert is president of and a head coach for Santa Barbara Youth Baseball.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 