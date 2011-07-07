Friday, June 1 , 2018, 7:18 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

TrueVision Systems, Cynvenio Biosystems Relocate to Goleta, Westlake

The expanding companies sign leases with Towbes Group properties

By Alex Kacik, Noozhawk Business Writer | @NoozhawkBiz | July 7, 2011 | 2:44 a.m.

TrueVision Systems Inc. and Cynvenio Biosystems have leased space at The Towbes Group properties in Goleta and Westlake to accommodate their expansions.

TrueVision Systems moved into a 9,189-square-foot location at the Santa Barbara Business Park in Goleta in April. The company makes 3D imaging systems that assist surgeons operating beneath microscopes.

The space, formerly occupied by Texas Instruments, is about four times the size of its former location in Santa Barbara.

TrueVision, founded in 2003, needed room for its 50-person work force. The company has grown to about 40 angel investors and sales of $4 million, according to a news release.

“The business park was a good fit,” commercial property manager Kate Villar said. “Their focus was on the existing infrastructure, and they didn’t have to spend any money for electrical needs.”

She said Texas Instruments downsized and opened the door for TrueVision, and that the Santa Barbara startup needed more open space — a trend more companies are adopting.

“The space is efficient and open, and it’s totally a different group now that they are group-oriented,” Villar said. “It’s interesting noticing that other companies want spinning bikes, lounge areas with chalk boards and other features that emphasize communication.”

She added that AppFolio’s new space in the Castilian Technical Center is a good example.

The Santa Barbara Business Park features 206,000 square feet of light industrial, research and development, and flex office space. Other major tenants include Lockheed Martin, Cree, Integrated Procurement Technologies and Inogen.

Cynvenio Biosystems signed a lease for a 12,000-square-foot space at the Westlake Business Park in Westlake Village. The lease includes expansion rights for an additional 4,000 square feet.

Cynvenio, founded in 2006, is a developer of high-performance, cell-sorting technology for biomedical research. It took the spot of optics manufacturer Ballista Inc., which also expanded. Other tenants at Westlake Business Park include McGraw-Hill, Talent Lab, Westlake Davvar and Game Design.

Noozhawk business writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

