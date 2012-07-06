Girl, 9, Airlifted to Hospital After Breaking Arm While Hiking Near Tangerine Falls

Rescue crews call in a helicopter to assist because of the remote location above Montecito as well as the victim's age and condition

A 9-year-old girl who suffered a broken arm in a fall while hiking above Montecito was hoisted out of the remote canyon by helicopter and flown to a hospital for treatment, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

The incident occurred about 5 p.m. Thursday as the child, her mother and some friends were hiking below Tangerine Falls on the west fork of Cold Springs Canyon, said Sgt. Mark Williams.

Williams said the girl slipped on a rock face and slid 20 feet, during which she suffered a compound, or open, fracture to her upper arm.

Personnel from the county Search & Rescue team, Montecito Fire Protection District and an American Medical Response ambulance responded to the trailhead on East Mountain Drive, and after a 30-minute hike reached the injured child.

She was in shock and in a great deal of pain, Williams said, adding that due to the remote and difficult terrain, nature of the injury and victim’s age, the decision was made to send a helicopter to the scene.

A paramedic with the county Fire Department was lowered from the helicopter, placed the injured girl into a sling harness, and hoisted her out of the canyon. She was flown to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Rescue personnel then assisted the girl’s mother and friends back down the trail to their vehicles.

