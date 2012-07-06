Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 11:06 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Judy Crowell: Find New Harmony in Indiana

Hidden treasure of a bucolic town is perfect for a weekend getaway

By Judy Crowell, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | July 6, 2012 | 10:51 p.m.

Tucked away near the Illinois border is the town of New Harmony, Ind. Population: 916. Ambiance: captivating.

Founded in 1814 by the Harmonie Society, a group from Germany seeking religious freedom, the community built more than 180 structures of frame, brick and log. Although self-sufficient, in 1824, citing divine guidance, they relocated to Pennsylvania, selling out to industrialist Robert Owen, who sought to establish a model “Community of Equality.”

Owen’s Utopian dream failed. What remains, even to this day, are contributions to scientific and educational theory and practice. And, of course, a hidden treasure of a town, perfect for a weekend getaway. A step back in time, a romantic rendezvous.

New Harmony Inn offers 90 beautifully appointed, contemporary rooms or four historical guesthouses with private gardens. For dining, there’s the delightful Red Geranium, the Yellow Tavern, the White House and the Church Street Gallery & Coffee House.

This is a town for walking or, if you prefer, for renting golf carts from the Atheneum, the starkly contrasting visitors center overlooking the Wabash River. Stroll hand in hand through the Harmonist Labyrinth, a springtime-lush foliage maze and discover the small temple in the center.

Commemorating the town’s heritage of religious freedom, architect Philip Johnson in 1960 designed a breathtaking Roofless Church featuring a dome in the shape of an inverted rosebud. His inspiration: “Only one roof, the sky, could embrace all worshiping humanity.”

New Harmony awaits you — to be embraced, inspired, rejuvenated.

Noozhawk contributing writer Judy Crowell is an author, freelance travel writer and part-time Santa Barbara resident. She can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

The Atheneum visitors center overlooks the Wabash River. (Judy Crowell / Noozhawk photo)
The Atheneum visitors center overlooks the Wabash River. (Judy Crowell / Noozhawk photo)

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 