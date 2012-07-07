Letter to the Editor: How Will County Supervisors Be Remembered?

Dear Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors:

We are all interested in how people will remember what we do. Sometimes people remember things we didn’t do.

Consider Santa Barbara County property owners who attempt to sell their property. Many will encounter “clouded title” difficulties, due to illegal documents recorded against their properties.

I am afraid, dear supervisors, that they will not think kindly of supervisors who, having been warned of “fast track, no questions asked” local recording, did not audit a sampling.

“We’re not San Francisco,” one of you said. San Francisco’s audit found 84 percent of recorded documents to be illegal.

Please check what our county is recording.

Wayne Tustin

Santa Barbara