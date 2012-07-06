Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 11:00 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Local News

8-Year-Old Drowning Victim Was Oxnard Boy

Rescuers were unable to revive Edwin Jijada after he was pulled from a pool on the Santa Ynez River

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | July 6, 2012 | 11:59 p.m.

The 8-year-old boy who drowned in the Santa Ynez River on the Fourth of July has been identified as Edwin Jijada of Oxnard.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department released the name Friday.

The youth disappeared Wednesday afternoon in a pool near the Live Oak day-use area off Paradise Road in Los Padres National Forest while on a river outing with his family.

U.S. Forest Service officials and nearby onlookers searched for the boy, and he was pulled from the water about 1:35 p.m. Wednesday, about 45 minutes after he was last seen, according to Fire Department spokesman Mike Eliason.

The pool where the boy had been swimming was 15 to 20 feet deep with very poor water visibility, and rescue personnel were unable to revive him. He was declared dead at the scene.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

