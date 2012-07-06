Rotary Club of SB North Donates Gift for Los Prietos Graduate
The selected student will receive a certificate to a local men's clothing store
By Stanley Weinstein for Rotary Club of Santa Barbara North | July 6, 2012 | 10:18 p.m.
The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara North will honor a deserving graduate of Los Prietos Boys Camp with a gift certificate to a local men’s clothing store.
Santa Barbara Police Chief Cam Sanchez will select the recipient from among young men who have earned the right to graduate from Los Prietos through their participation and behavior.
The gift is intended to assist the selected graduate as he begins the task of finding a job.
The gift also is another example of RCSBN’s community outreach, which includes support of Adams Elementary School, scholarships, and gifts to the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.
— Stanley Weinstein represents the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara North.
