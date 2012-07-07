Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 10:57 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Local Riders, Trainers in the Running at Santa Barbara National Horse Show

After multibreed events, hunter-jumper competition gets under way Wednesday at Earl Warren Showgrounds

By Patrick Kulp, Noozhawk Intern | @NoozhawkNews | July 7, 2012 | 1:27 a.m.

Equestrian enthusiasts of all ages have been flocking to Earl Warren Showgrounds from all over the country for the two-week run of the 93rd Annual Santa Barbara National Horse Show.

The event is divided into a multibreed show, which will take place until this Saturday, and the hunter-jumper show, which will last from Wednesday of next week until Sunday.

While participants hail from all over the West, the show’s secretary, Harriet Landrum, said the show also has a strong local component.

“I’d say about 30 percent of the competitors are from the Santa Barbara area,” she said. “Unfortunately, we’ve seen this number decline in recent years due to the rising prices of property in the area. Owning a horse is expensive.”

The event is advertised as the “oldest horse show in the West,” and some of the competitors have been coming to the show for decades. In some cases, multiple generations of the same family are participating in the competition this year.

Welsh pony enthusiast Benjamin Bottoms said he started riding when he was 6 and is excited to see his great-nephew following the same path he did.

“I think, as with anything, you have a lot of families naturally drawn into the sport. Horses require a tremendous amount of time and effort to take care of,” Bottoms said. “I’ve got a great-nephew and a pony to put him on, so I want to see him have the same great experience that I did.”

Local horse owner Carol Hirons said three generations of her family are participating in this year’s event. She said the huge amount of dedication that owning horses requires often becomes a family effort.

“Welsh ponies are a whole way of life,” Hirons said. “We have been participating in the show for years.”

Other competitors showed the same sense of devotion to the sport. Local horse trainer Kristen Hardin, who specializes in hunter-jumper events, said some of the riders she works with will fly out from all over country to train at her ranch in the mountains near Santa Barbara.

“Some will come out for a couple weeks or a month at a time,” Hardin said. “They do it because they want to dedicate themselves to riding and becoming horse men or women.”

Welsh ponies are a popular aspect of the multibreed show because their calm demeanor and ability to be trained allow almost anyone to ride them, making them the perfect beginner pony for children, according to Diane Isaacson, a local breeder of 50 years.

“The neat thing about Welsh ponies is that you can have a child, a parent, a trainer or anyone else ride them,” Isaacson said. “They are the perfect place to begin.”

Children participating in the event are as young as 5 years old, and one event involves children younger than age 7 being lead around the ring by their trainers.

Nora Frushour, who sets the courses for the events, said the U.S. Equestrian Foundation issues a certain number of fences to jump and direction changes for each event, and it is her job to make it fit into the given arena.

“It’s a lot like a puzzle,” Frushour said. “For the multibreed show we try to use natural fences — fences you might see normally in the countryside — while the hunter-jumper event uses less decorated obstacles.”

Leslie Nelson, who has trained horses in the area for 27 years, said she has been participating in the show in some way for almost her whole life.

“Back when I was a child, they used to run the hunter-jumper and the multibreed shows together and it was a huge deal — it was very prestigious and there was a flower show and everything,” Nelson said. “It was very much the place to be.”

Nelson, who primarily works with hunter-jumper horses, said the hunter-jumper portion of the event should prove to be an exciting show. According to Nelson, the competition has been given an A-rating by the USEF — the second-highest level of prestige possible.

“People come from all over — Nevada, Arizona, Washington, Colorado,” Nelson said. “People love Santa Barbara. They see that it’s here and they immediately want to come.”

Holdrum said a few of the horses in the hunter-jumper competition are among the best in the nation, adding that many of the horses in the competition will go on to participate in the Kentrucky State Fair’s World Championship Horse Show as well as other world-class events.

“In next week’s competition, we will have horses of Olympic variety and a few that have actually been with the U.S. Olympic team,” Holdrum said.

Noozhawk intern Patrick Kulp can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 