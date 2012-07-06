Wrong Gear Sends Woman’s Car Into Goleta Home

A woman accidentally put her car into reverse instead of drive, and backed into a residence in Old Town Goleta on Friday when she hit the accelerator, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The incident happened about 10:30 a.m. in the 5700 block of Hollister Avenue, said fire Capt. David Sadecki.

The mishap occurred as the woman, whose name and age were not released, was leaving the Goleta Valley Community Center, Sadecki said.

The car smashed through a chain-link fence and struck a two-bedroom residence behind Alphie’s Restaurant at 5725 Hollister Ave. The impact sheared off plumbing in a bathroom, causing flooding throughout the structure, Sadecki said.

Responding firefighters shut off the water and helped deal with the resulting flooding, as well as shoring up the structure, Sadecki said.

No injuries were reported.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.