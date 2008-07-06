Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 6:40 am | Fog/Mist 56º

 
 
 
 

10 Arrested as Investigation of Fourth of July Stabbings Continues

Santa Barbara police believe there was gang involvement in the Cabrillo assaults that killed one teen and wounded two others.

By Noozhawk Staff | July 6, 2008 | 5:26 a.m.

A day after one teenager was fatally stabbed near Cabrillo Boulevard and two others were wounded, Santa Barbara police said they have arrested 10 subjects in the expanding investigation of what is believed to be a gang-related attack.

Shortly before the Fourth of July fireworks show began at West Beach on Friday night, police fielded three separate reports of stabbings along Cabrillo. A 15-year-old victim was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Two other teens with stab wounds — a 15-year-old and a 14-year-old — were taken to the hospital, one by ambulance and the other by family members. Both boys were treated and released.

While detectives are exploring the connection between the three subjects, police Sgt. Lorenzo Duarte, a department spokesman, said the investigation has led to 10 arrests:

» A 15-year-old boy for homicide and active participation in a criminal street gang

» A 17-year-old boy for conspiracy to commit an assault with a deadly weapon and active participation in a criminal street gang

» A 15-year-old boy for active participation in a criminal street gang

» A 13-year-old boy for conspiracy to commit an assault with a deadly weapon and active participation in a criminal street gang

» A 15-year-old male juvenile for conspiracy to commit an assault with a deadly weapon and active participation in a criminal street gang

» Richard Silva Garcia, 19, for active participation in a criminal street gang

» Edwin Josimar Miguel, 18, for active participation in a criminal street gang

» Manuel Adrian Lira, 20, for active participation in a criminal street gang

Duarte is asking that anyone with information about the stabbings call SBPD at 805.897.2300.

