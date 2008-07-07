Friday, June 22 , 2018, 8:14 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

Carpinteria Education Foundation Appoints New Development Director

Former board president will help the CEF expand its donor and fundraising programs.

By Patricia Alpert | July 7, 2008 | 1:56 p.m.

The Carpinteria Education Foundation has appointed Patricia Alpert to the newly created position of development director.

image
Patricia Alpert

Alpert brings to the nonprofit organization 15 years of business management experience, as well as a strong history of fundraising and volunteer work for public schools, including as a former CEF board president.

According to CEF President Paul Pettine, the position was created so that the organization, made up of all-volunteer board members, could maintain its level of programs and grants.

Last year, the organization provided $200,000 in grants to the Carpinteria Unified School District and is on track to dole out close to the same amount this year.

“CEF has never been stronger, and that is precisely why we felt it was time to take the next step in ensuring its future,” Pettine said. “Patricia has the right combination of experience, commitment and passion to lead us to the next level.”

“I am excited to work in this new capacity,” said Alpert, whose main goal will be to expand donor and fundraising programs. “I’m confident that CEF will continue to make a difference in our community.”

For more information about the Carpinteria Education Foundation, call Alpert at 805.722.5909.

Patricia Alpert is development director of the Carpinteria Education Foundation.

