‘Dancing Under the Stars’ to Help Make a Dream Come True

By Mo McFadden | July 7, 2008 | 6:07 a.m.

The second annual “Dancing Under the Stars” event to benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation will be begin with a silent auction at 6 p.m. Sunday at the Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Hotel & Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara. Tickets are $75.

The Arthur Murray dance studios have put their own twist on the TV show Dancing With the Stars. Local celebrities will compete for the title as they dance for audience votes and the judges’ scores. The silent auction features items donated by local businesses, including tickets to the next season of ABC’s Dancing With the Stars and a dress worn by a star on the show.

The Make-A-Wish foundation has been granting wishes to children with life-threatening medical conditions since 1980. Its mission has enriched the lives of more than 161,000 children around the world — a cause that inspired Karen Hermanson, owner of the local Arthur Murray studios, to host the fundraiser.

Last year, the proceeds from the event allowed the three studios to sponsor 9-year-old Alec Watson’s wish to go to Disney World.

Instructors at the studios work with each dancer and make preparations for the event.

For more information, contact Andrew Roberts at 507.250.0559 or [email protected]

Mo McFadden represents the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

 

