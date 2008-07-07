Friday, June 22 , 2018, 8:09 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Construction for Highway 101 Improvement Project Delayed

Revised scheduling by the contractor pushes back work that was to begin Tuesday.

By Kirsten Ayars | July 7, 2008 | 6:45 p.m.

Construction on the Highway 101 Operational Improvements between Milpas Street and Hot Springs Road will not occur this week.

Initial staging and the placement of concrete k-rail was anticipated to start Tuesday, but because of revised scheduling by the contractor, construction will not occur through Sunday.

Additional updates regarding the construction schedule will be made available when a revised schedule is received by Caltrans.

The Highway 101 Operational Improvements between Milpas Street and Hot Springs Road mark one of the largest projects undertaken by Caltrans in Santa Barbara County.

The project includes the reconstruction of two major interchanges, six new or improved bridges, freeway widening and improvements to local streets and pedestrian pathways. The $53 million construction and landscaping project is funded by Proposition 1B and $13 million funded by Measure D. It is estimated the project will create 954 construction jobs.

Construction is expected to take four years. During construction, Highway 101 will have two lanes open in each direction during the day. The majority of construction will occur behind concrete barriers during daytime work hours; some nighttime lane closures will occur. Motorists should expect an estimated 10 minutes of added travel time.

Main project components include:

» Third southbound lane added between Milpas Street and Hot Springs Road/Cabrillo Boulevard.

» Third northbound lane added between Salinas and Milpas streets.

» Bridge replacement on Highway 101 at Milpas Street.

» Replacement and widening of Sycamore Creek Bridge on Highway 101.

» Northbound merge lane added from Cabrillo Boulevard on-ramp to the Salinas Street off-ramp.

» Cacique Street will be connected under Highway 101 between Milpas and Alisos streets.

» Roundabout added at Cabrillo Boulevard/Hot Springs Road/Coast Village Road/Old Coast Highway for local circulation improvements.

» Improved pedestrian/bicycle access under Highway 101 and along Old Coast Highway.

Public outreach has been ongoing for the past two years to provide residents and businesses with project planning information in advance of construction. For more information, click here or call 888.SB.ROADS.

Kirsten Ayars is a community outreach liaison for the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 