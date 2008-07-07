Construction for Highway 101 Improvement Project Delayed

Revised scheduling by the contractor pushes back work that was to begin Tuesday.

Construction on the Highway 101 Operational Improvements between Milpas Street and Hot Springs Road will not occur this week.

Initial staging and the placement of concrete k-rail was anticipated to start Tuesday, but because of revised scheduling by the contractor, construction will not occur through Sunday.

Additional updates regarding the construction schedule will be made available when a revised schedule is received by Caltrans.

The Highway 101 Operational Improvements between Milpas Street and Hot Springs Road mark one of the largest projects undertaken by Caltrans in Santa Barbara County.

The project includes the reconstruction of two major interchanges, six new or improved bridges, freeway widening and improvements to local streets and pedestrian pathways. The $53 million construction and landscaping project is funded by Proposition 1B and $13 million funded by Measure D. It is estimated the project will create 954 construction jobs.

Construction is expected to take four years. During construction, Highway 101 will have two lanes open in each direction during the day. The majority of construction will occur behind concrete barriers during daytime work hours; some nighttime lane closures will occur. Motorists should expect an estimated 10 minutes of added travel time.

Main project components include:

» Third southbound lane added between Milpas Street and Hot Springs Road/Cabrillo Boulevard.

» Third northbound lane added between Salinas and Milpas streets.

» Bridge replacement on Highway 101 at Milpas Street.

» Replacement and widening of Sycamore Creek Bridge on Highway 101.

» Northbound merge lane added from Cabrillo Boulevard on-ramp to the Salinas Street off-ramp.

» Cacique Street will be connected under Highway 101 between Milpas and Alisos streets.

» Roundabout added at Cabrillo Boulevard/Hot Springs Road/Coast Village Road/Old Coast Highway for local circulation improvements.

» Improved pedestrian/bicycle access under Highway 101 and along Old Coast Highway.

Public outreach has been ongoing for the past two years to provide residents and businesses with project planning information in advance of construction. For more information, click here or call 888.SB.ROADS.

Kirsten Ayars is a community outreach liaison for the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments.