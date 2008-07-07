Friday, June 22 , 2018, 8:08 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

Landscape Budgets Program Can Help Money, Water Savings Flow

The free management tool helps property owners, managers and contractors track irrigation to improve efficiency.

By Alison Jordan | July 7, 2008 | 7:05 p.m.

Do you know how much you paid for water last year? Do you know how much you should have paid?

The California Landscape Budgets Program is a free water management tool that gives property owners, property managers and landscape contractors the tools to use water efficiently. By taking part in the program, participants can monitor water use, save water and money.

The program is available to properties served by an irrigation water meter in the city of Santa Barbara or the Goleta Water District.

Participants track their irrigation meter’s monthly water use and compare it with a custom water budget, which demonstrates how close irrigation was to the needs of plants. It identifies overwatered areas and improves irrigation efficiency.

Participants can use the online monthly irrigation performance report to:

» Easily track irrigation water use.

» Help reduce water bills.

» Improve the health, appearance and value of landscapes.

» Protect the environment by decreasing urban runoff.

Once participants are registered, the free reports can be accessed at www.landscapebudgets.com.

A recent study shows that properties participating in this program save an average of 765 gallons of water per day (a savings of more than $100 a month) compared with properties that are not part of this program.

Who should sign up? Property owners with an irrigation water meter in the city of Santa Barbara or Goleta Water District, HOA board members and landscape committee chairs, property managers that actively manage sites and landscape contractors that manage sites.

For more information or to sign up for the program, contact water conservation coordinator Alison Jordan at 805.564.5574 or [email protected]

Alison Jordan is the city of Santa Barbara’s water conservation coordinator.

 

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 