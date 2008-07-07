Friday, June 22 , 2018, 8:16 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

Music Academy Recital to Put Local Students at Center Stage

Several of the featured students, from the academy's MERIT program, are from Santa Barbara.

By Tim Dougherty | July 7, 2008 | 11:39 a.m.

The public is invited to attend a free chamber music recital at 2 p.m. July 18 at Hahn Hall featuring accomplished local students at the Music Academy of the West.

Recital highlights will include Bach’s 4th Brandenburg Concerto featuring flutists Trevor Dolin and Jessica Kozachuk and violinist Leland Hsu. The program also will include works by Beethoven, Bruch, Martinu, Poulenc, Bartok and Leclair.

The recital will culminate the students’ participation in the academy’s MERIT Program. Inaugurated in 1998, MERIT (Music Education Reinforces Intellect and Talent) provides musicians ages 12 to 18 with an intensive two-week immersion in the academy’s Summer School and Festival and mentoring from academy young artists.

The admission process is competitive, and applicants are required to audition. Directed by Linda Holland and supported by the Clarence E. Heller Foundation, the Henry E. and Lola Monroe Foundation and United Way of Santa Barbara County, the program also operates from September through May as MERIT Extended.

This year’s MERIT students are Aaron Capelli, clarinet (Santa Barbara); Ray Cothern, violin (Goleta); Trevor Dolin, flute (Santa Barbara); Michael “Tyler” Dolin, trombone (Santa Barbara); Sarah Gnass, percussion (Wimberley, Texas); Daniel Cicourel Hanley, oboe (Santa Barbara); Leland Hsu, violin (Santa Barbara); Oige Keane, violin (Los Olivos); Jessica Kozachuk, flute (Santa Barbara); Audrey Lee, cello (Ventura); Andrew Lehmer, trumpet (San Luis Obispo); Aiyana Liu, piano (Santa Maria); Andrew Marlin, bassoon (Westlake Village); Kevin McAtee, flute (Ventura); Zachary McGee, cello (Santa Barbara); Seth Noorzad, viola (Goleta); Kassra Rafiee, bassoon (Ventura); Carson Rick, violin (Solvang); Grace Sedgwick, clarinet (Santa Barbara); David Sedgwick, piano (Santa Barbara); Joseph Sriprajittichai, violin (Santa Barbara); Santino Tafarella, bass (Goleta); Sio Tepper, piano (Santa Barbara); and Cameron Wray, horn (Ventura).

Free parking is available on the academy’s campus at 1070 Fairway Road in Santa Barbara. A reception on the patio leading to Hahn Hall’s front entrance will follow the performance.

Tim Dougherty is the communications manager for Music Academy of the West.

 

