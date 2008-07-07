Music Academy’s Masterclass Sampler Rescheduled for Thursday

The Music Academy of the West will present its 2008 masterclass sampler at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The event had been scheduled to take place last Wednesday but was canceled because of a power outage.

Featuring violinist Zvi Zeitlin and pianists Jerome Lowenthal and Warren Jones, each an academy faculty member, the event will be in the Music Academy’s newly renovated Hahn Hall. Jones, who directs the academy’s vocal piano and interpretation program, will devote his segment to working with Academy Voice Fellows. Tickets are $18.

The masterclass concept is simple. An Academy Fellow performs before an audience, a teacher critiques the performance and the Fellow refines his or her performance accordingly. For Fellows, the masterclass combines the rigors of learning with the intensity of public performance. For audience members, the masterclass provides intimate insight into the subtleties of great music-making. The Music Academy offers more than 100 public masterclasses each summer, many of them free. Vocal and solo piano classes are offered as discounted series with reserved seating.

For tickets, call 805.969.8787. Click here for more information.

Tim Dougherty is the communications manager for Music Academy of the West.