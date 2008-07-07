Friday, June 22 , 2018, 8:12 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 

Precautionary Air Quality Advisory in Effect for Santa Barbara County

By Susan Klein-Rothschild | July 7, 2008 | 3:01 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department and the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District on Monday changed the air quality advisory for Santa Barbara County to precautionary.

Although air quality in much of the county has improved, some areas still may be affected by smoke and ash from the Gap Fire in the Goleta area and from the Basin Complex Fire in Monterey County.

The precautionary advisory will be in effect for this week, unless conditions change. Changing winds, weather and fire conditions will determine which areas are affected by smoke and ash, and the levels of those in the air.

If smoke or ash are in the air, be cautious and use common sense. Everyone, especially people with heart or lung disease (including asthma), older adults and children, should limit time spent outdoors, and avoid outdoor exercise when smoke and ash are in the air.

Anyone with symptoms of lung or heart disease that may be related to exposure to smoke or ash particles, including repeated coughing, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, wheezing, chest tightness or pain, palpitations, nausea or unusual fatigue or lightheadedness, should contact a health care provider.

Ash from the fire may be stirred up into the air at any time, resulting in higher particle levels in the air. When cleaning up ash or soot, use vacuums with HEPA filters, sweep gently with a broom, use damp cloths, spray areas lightly with water and take cars to the car wash.

Don’t use leaf blowers or do anything that stirs the particles back into the air, and try not to use large amounts of water to clean areas.

For more information, visit www.ourair.org. For recorded advisory updates, call 805.961.8802.

Susan Klein-Rothschild is a public health representative for the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

 

