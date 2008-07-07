Red Cross Offering Gap Fire Disaster Training Classes

The American Red Cross, Santa Barbara County Chapter is holding daylong Gap Fire training classes from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Volunteers need to attend only one day of class to learn how to work in a Red Cross emergency shelter, how to work within the Mass Care arena and disaster assessment.

Once the class is taken, volunteers then can assist with the American Red Cross Gap Fire relief effort and other Red Cross disaster operations.

Classes will be held at the Red Cross chapter’s headquarters at 2707 State St. For more information, call 805.687.1331.

Marjorie Wass of SurfMedia Communications represents the American Red Cross, Santa Barbara County Chapter.