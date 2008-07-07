Friday, June 22 , 2018, 8:18 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 
Santa Barbara Foresters 8, Maxim Yankees 5

By Eddie Fabello | July 7, 2008 | 9:06 a.m.

Maxim Yankees at Santa Barbara Foresters
July 6 at Santa Barbara (Caesar Uyesaka)
Santa Barbara Foresters 8, Maxim Yankees 5
Player AB R H BI Player AB R H BI
———————————————————-———————————————————-
Stokes ss…............... 3 2 1 0 Mozingo, Chad rf/cf…..... 4 1 1 0
Balatico cf…............. 5 1 3 2 Goetz, Ryan 3b….......... 5 1 3 1
Long lf…................. 4 0 1 0 Miller, Andre cf…........ 3 2 2 2
Gerhart dh….............. 3 1 0 0 Keyes, Kevin rf…........ 1 0 0 0
Ferguson 1b…............. 4 0 1 0 Oliver, Eric 1b…......... 1 0 0 0
Aguilera c….............. 3 0 0 0 Medchill, Neil lf…....... 4 0 1 1
Kilsgaard ph…........... 0 0 0 0 Torres, Michael 2b…...... 4 1 2 0
Wideman 2b….............. 3 0 1 1 Cook, Steve ph/2b…...... 0 0 0 0
Dilgoni ph/3b….......... 2 1 1 0 McMurray, Casey dh…...... 1 0 0 1
Becker rf…............... 3 0 0 0 Saint John, Vinnie pr/dh.. 2 0 0 0
VanDoornum ph/rf…....... 0 0 0 0 Castro, Erik c….......... 3 2 2 0
Hom 3b/2b…............... 3 0 0 0 Nicol, Sean ss….......... 4 1 2 1
Uyechi p…................ 0 0 0 0 Mattox, Tyler p…......... 0 0 0 0
Adams p…................ 0 0 0 0 Fleet, Austin p…........ 0 0 0 0
Miller p…............... 0 0 0 0 Evers, Matt p….......... 0 0 0 0
Haver p…................ 0 0 0 0 Cutler, Joey p…......... 0 0 0 0
Hancock p….............. 0 0 0 0
Smyth p…................ 0 0 0 0
Totals….................. 33 5 8 3 Totals….................. 32 8 13 6
Score by Innings R H E
—————————————————————-
Maxim Yankees….... 300 000 110 - 5 8 2
SB Foresters…..... 004 111 10X - 8 13 1
—————————————————————-
E - Ferguson; Wideman; Mattox. DP - Yankees 2. LOB - Yankees 11; Foresters 11. 2B -
Stokes; Balatico; Wideman; Dilgoni; Torres; Castro; Nicol. 3B - Miller. HBP -
Gerhart. SF - Oliver; Cook, S.. SB - Miller; Medchill 2. CS - Mozingo; Goetz 2.
Maxim Yankees IP H R ER BB SO WP BK HP IBB AB BF FO GO
——————————————————————————————————————
Uyechi L…............... 3.0 4 4 1 5 1 0 0 0 0 12 17 3 3
Adams ..................... 0.1 2 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 3 0 0
Miller .................... 1.2 2 1 1 2 3 1 0 0 0 6 8 0 1
Haver ..................... 1.0 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 5 1 1
Hancock ................... 1.0 3 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 6 1 2
Smyth ..................... 1.0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 4 1 2
SB Foresters IP H R ER BB SO WP BK HP IBB AB BF FO GO
——————————————————————————————————————
Mattox, Tyler W,1-2….... 5.0 6 3 2 3 6 2 0 0 0 20 23 2 6
Fleet, Austin ............. 1.2 1 1 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 5 6 0 3
Evers, Matt ............... 1.1 1 1 1 4 2 1 0 1 0 5 10 1 1
Cutler, Joey S,3…....... 1.0 0 0 0 1 3 0 0 0 0 3 4 0 0
Start: 1:00 Time: 3:25 Attendance: 250

Maxim Yankees starters: 2/ss Stokes; 99/cf Balatico; 16/lf Long; 24/dh Gerhart; 20/1b Ferguson; 25/c
Aguilera; 23/2b Wideman; 7/rf Becker; 5/3b Hom; 11/p Uyechi;
SB Foresters starters: 30/rf Mozingo; 11/3b Goetz; 1/cf Miller; 21/1b Oliver; 33/lf Medchill; 17/2b Torres;
15/dh McMurray; 4/c Castro; 8/ss Nicol; 31/p Mattox;
Maxim Yankees 1st - Stokes doubled to right center. Balatico singled, bunt; Stokes advanced to third. Long
grounded out to p; Balatico advanced to second. Balatico advanced to third on a wild pitch; Stokes scored
on a wild pitch. Gerhart walked; Balatico scored on a passed ball, unearned. Ferguson singled to left
field; Gerhart advanced to second. Aguilera struck out looking. Wideman doubled, RBI; Ferguson advanced
to third, out at home lf to ss to c; Gerhart scored. 3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB.
SB Foresters 1st - Mozingo grounded out to 3b. Goetz singled to left field. Miller grounded into double
play ss to 1b; Goetz out on the play. 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 LOB.
Maxim Yankees 2nd - Becker grounded out to 3b. Hom grounded out to 2b. Stokes walked. Balatico singled up
the middle; Stokes advanced to second. Long struck out looking. 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 LOB.
SB Foresters 2nd - Oliver walked. Medchill grounded into double play 1b to ss; Oliver out on the play.
Torres singled to right center. McMurray lined out to cf. 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 LOB.
Maxim Yankees 3rd - Gerhart struck out swinging. Ferguson grounded out to ss. Aguilera walked. Aguilera
advanced to second on a wild pitch. Wideman struck out swinging. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB.
SB Foresters 3rd - Castro walked. Nicol flied out to cf to right center. Mozingo singled to right field;
Castro advanced to second. Goetz reached on an error by 1b; Mozingo advanced to third; Castro scored,
unearned. Miller tripled, 2 RBI; Goetz scored, unearned; Mozingo scored, unearned. Oliver walked.
Medchill walked; Oliver advanced to second. Torres struck out looking. McMurray walked, RBI; Medchill
advanced to second; Oliver advanced to third; Miller scored. Castro flied out to cf. 4 runs, 2 hits, 1
error, 3 LOB.
Maxim Yankees 4th - Becker flied out to cf. Hom grounded out to 3b. Stokes struck out swinging. 0 runs, 0
hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.
SB Foresters 4th - Adams to p for Uyechi. Nicol singled to right field. Mozingo walked; Nicol advanced to
second. Goetz singled, RBI; Mozingo advanced to second; Nicol scored. Goetz advanced to second; Mozingo
out at third c to 3b, caught stealing. Miller to p for Adams. Miller walked. Oliver reached on a
fielder’s choice; Miller out at second 2b to ss; Goetz advanced to third. Goetz out at home c to p,
caught stealing. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB.
Maxim Yankees 5th - Balatico grounded out to 1b unassisted. Long singled. Long advanced to second on a
throwing error by p, advanced to third. Gerhart fouled out to 1b. Ferguson struck out swinging. 0 runs, 1
hit, 1 error, 1 LOB.
SB Foresters 5th - Medchill struck out looking. Torres doubled. McMurray walked. Castro singled through the
right side; McMurray advanced to second; Torres advanced to third. St. John pinch ran for McMurray. Nicol
struck out swinging. Castro advanced to second on a wild pitch; St. John advanced to third on a wild
pitch; Torres scored on a wild pitch. Mozingo struck out looking. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 LOB.
Maxim Yankees 6th - Fleet to p for Mattox. Aguilera struck out swinging. Wideman grounded out to ss. Becker
out at first 1b to p. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.
SB Foresters 6th - Haver to p for Miller. St. John to dh. Goetz reached on an error by 2b. Goetz out at
second c to 2b, caught stealing. Miller singled. Miller stole second. Oliver flied out to rf, SAC; Miller
advanced to third. Medchill singled up the middle, RBI; Miller scored. Medchill stole second. Torres
grounded out to 2b. 1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 LOB.
Maxim Yankees 7th - Mozingo to cf. Keyes to rf for Miller. Hom walked. Stokes reached on a fielder’s
choice; Hom out at second ss to 2b. Balatico doubled, out at third cf to ss to c to 3b, RBI; Stokes
scored. Evers to p for Fleet. Long walked. Gerhart hit by pitch; Long advanced to second. Gerhart
advanced to second on a wild pitch; Long advanced to third on a wild pitch. Ferguson walked. Aguilera
flied out to lf. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 3 LOB.
Santa Barbara Foresters
Maxim Yankees at SB Foresters - Play-by-Play
Jul 06, 2008 at Santa Barbara, CA (Caesar Uyesaka)
SB Foresters 8th - Dilgoni to 3b. VanDoornum to rf. Hom to 2b. Smyth to p for Hancock. Oliver walked.
Medchill reached on a fielder’s choice; Oliver out at second ss to 2b. Cook, S. pinch hit for Torres.
Medchill stole second. Cook, S. flied out to rf, SAC; Medchill advanced to third. St. John grounded out
to 3b. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB.
Maxim Yankees 9th - Cook, S. to 2b. Cutler to p for Evers. Gerhart struck out swinging. Ferguson struck out
looking. Kilsgaard pinch hit for Aguilera. Kilsgaard walked. Dilgoni struck out looking. 0 runs, 0 hits,
0 errors, 1 LOB.

