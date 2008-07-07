Maxim Yankees at Santa Barbara Foresters

July 6 at Santa Barbara (Caesar Uyesaka)

Santa Barbara Foresters 8, Maxim Yankees 5

Player AB R H BI Player AB R H BI

———————————————————-———————————————————-

Stokes ss…............... 3 2 1 0 Mozingo, Chad rf/cf…..... 4 1 1 0

Balatico cf…............. 5 1 3 2 Goetz, Ryan 3b….......... 5 1 3 1

Long lf…................. 4 0 1 0 Miller, Andre cf…........ 3 2 2 2

Gerhart dh….............. 3 1 0 0 Keyes, Kevin rf…........ 1 0 0 0

Ferguson 1b…............. 4 0 1 0 Oliver, Eric 1b…......... 1 0 0 0

Aguilera c….............. 3 0 0 0 Medchill, Neil lf…....... 4 0 1 1

Kilsgaard ph…........... 0 0 0 0 Torres, Michael 2b…...... 4 1 2 0

Wideman 2b….............. 3 0 1 1 Cook, Steve ph/2b…...... 0 0 0 0

Dilgoni ph/3b….......... 2 1 1 0 McMurray, Casey dh…...... 1 0 0 1

Becker rf…............... 3 0 0 0 Saint John, Vinnie pr/dh.. 2 0 0 0

VanDoornum ph/rf…....... 0 0 0 0 Castro, Erik c….......... 3 2 2 0

Hom 3b/2b…............... 3 0 0 0 Nicol, Sean ss….......... 4 1 2 1

Uyechi p…................ 0 0 0 0 Mattox, Tyler p…......... 0 0 0 0

Adams p…................ 0 0 0 0 Fleet, Austin p…........ 0 0 0 0

Miller p…............... 0 0 0 0 Evers, Matt p….......... 0 0 0 0

Haver p…................ 0 0 0 0 Cutler, Joey p…......... 0 0 0 0

Hancock p….............. 0 0 0 0

Smyth p…................ 0 0 0 0

Totals….................. 33 5 8 3 Totals….................. 32 8 13 6

Score by Innings R H E

—————————————————————-

Maxim Yankees….... 300 000 110 - 5 8 2

SB Foresters…..... 004 111 10X - 8 13 1

—————————————————————-

E - Ferguson; Wideman; Mattox. DP - Yankees 2. LOB - Yankees 11; Foresters 11. 2B -

Stokes; Balatico; Wideman; Dilgoni; Torres; Castro; Nicol. 3B - Miller. HBP -

Gerhart. SF - Oliver; Cook, S.. SB - Miller; Medchill 2. CS - Mozingo; Goetz 2.

Maxim Yankees IP H R ER BB SO WP BK HP IBB AB BF FO GO

——————————————————————————————————————

Uyechi L…............... 3.0 4 4 1 5 1 0 0 0 0 12 17 3 3

Adams ..................... 0.1 2 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 3 0 0

Miller .................... 1.2 2 1 1 2 3 1 0 0 0 6 8 0 1

Haver ..................... 1.0 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 5 1 1

Hancock ................... 1.0 3 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 6 1 2

Smyth ..................... 1.0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 4 1 2

SB Foresters IP H R ER BB SO WP BK HP IBB AB BF FO GO

——————————————————————————————————————

Mattox, Tyler W,1-2….... 5.0 6 3 2 3 6 2 0 0 0 20 23 2 6

Fleet, Austin ............. 1.2 1 1 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 5 6 0 3

Evers, Matt ............... 1.1 1 1 1 4 2 1 0 1 0 5 10 1 1

Cutler, Joey S,3…....... 1.0 0 0 0 1 3 0 0 0 0 3 4 0 0

Start: 1:00 Time: 3:25 Attendance: 250

Maxim Yankees starters: 2/ss Stokes; 99/cf Balatico; 16/lf Long; 24/dh Gerhart; 20/1b Ferguson; 25/c

Aguilera; 23/2b Wideman; 7/rf Becker; 5/3b Hom; 11/p Uyechi;

SB Foresters starters: 30/rf Mozingo; 11/3b Goetz; 1/cf Miller; 21/1b Oliver; 33/lf Medchill; 17/2b Torres;

15/dh McMurray; 4/c Castro; 8/ss Nicol; 31/p Mattox;

Maxim Yankees 1st - Stokes doubled to right center. Balatico singled, bunt; Stokes advanced to third. Long

grounded out to p; Balatico advanced to second. Balatico advanced to third on a wild pitch; Stokes scored

on a wild pitch. Gerhart walked; Balatico scored on a passed ball, unearned. Ferguson singled to left

field; Gerhart advanced to second. Aguilera struck out looking. Wideman doubled, RBI; Ferguson advanced

to third, out at home lf to ss to c; Gerhart scored. 3 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

SB Foresters 1st - Mozingo grounded out to 3b. Goetz singled to left field. Miller grounded into double

play ss to 1b; Goetz out on the play. 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

Maxim Yankees 2nd - Becker grounded out to 3b. Hom grounded out to 2b. Stokes walked. Balatico singled up

the middle; Stokes advanced to second. Long struck out looking. 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 LOB.

SB Foresters 2nd - Oliver walked. Medchill grounded into double play 1b to ss; Oliver out on the play.

Torres singled to right center. McMurray lined out to cf. 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

Maxim Yankees 3rd - Gerhart struck out swinging. Ferguson grounded out to ss. Aguilera walked. Aguilera

advanced to second on a wild pitch. Wideman struck out swinging. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

SB Foresters 3rd - Castro walked. Nicol flied out to cf to right center. Mozingo singled to right field;

Castro advanced to second. Goetz reached on an error by 1b; Mozingo advanced to third; Castro scored,

unearned. Miller tripled, 2 RBI; Goetz scored, unearned; Mozingo scored, unearned. Oliver walked.

Medchill walked; Oliver advanced to second. Torres struck out looking. McMurray walked, RBI; Medchill

advanced to second; Oliver advanced to third; Miller scored. Castro flied out to cf. 4 runs, 2 hits, 1

error, 3 LOB.

Maxim Yankees 4th - Becker flied out to cf. Hom grounded out to 3b. Stokes struck out swinging. 0 runs, 0

hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

SB Foresters 4th - Adams to p for Uyechi. Nicol singled to right field. Mozingo walked; Nicol advanced to

second. Goetz singled, RBI; Mozingo advanced to second; Nicol scored. Goetz advanced to second; Mozingo

out at third c to 3b, caught stealing. Miller to p for Adams. Miller walked. Oliver reached on a

fielder’s choice; Miller out at second 2b to ss; Goetz advanced to third. Goetz out at home c to p,

caught stealing. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

Maxim Yankees 5th - Balatico grounded out to 1b unassisted. Long singled. Long advanced to second on a

throwing error by p, advanced to third. Gerhart fouled out to 1b. Ferguson struck out swinging. 0 runs, 1

hit, 1 error, 1 LOB.

SB Foresters 5th - Medchill struck out looking. Torres doubled. McMurray walked. Castro singled through the

right side; McMurray advanced to second; Torres advanced to third. St. John pinch ran for McMurray. Nicol

struck out swinging. Castro advanced to second on a wild pitch; St. John advanced to third on a wild

pitch; Torres scored on a wild pitch. Mozingo struck out looking. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 LOB.

Maxim Yankees 6th - Fleet to p for Mattox. Aguilera struck out swinging. Wideman grounded out to ss. Becker

out at first 1b to p. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

SB Foresters 6th - Haver to p for Miller. St. John to dh. Goetz reached on an error by 2b. Goetz out at

second c to 2b, caught stealing. Miller singled. Miller stole second. Oliver flied out to rf, SAC; Miller

advanced to third. Medchill singled up the middle, RBI; Miller scored. Medchill stole second. Torres

grounded out to 2b. 1 run, 2 hits, 1 error, 1 LOB.

Maxim Yankees 7th - Mozingo to cf. Keyes to rf for Miller. Hom walked. Stokes reached on a fielder’s

choice; Hom out at second ss to 2b. Balatico doubled, out at third cf to ss to c to 3b, RBI; Stokes

scored. Evers to p for Fleet. Long walked. Gerhart hit by pitch; Long advanced to second. Gerhart

advanced to second on a wild pitch; Long advanced to third on a wild pitch. Ferguson walked. Aguilera

flied out to lf. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 3 LOB.

Santa Barbara Foresters

Maxim Yankees at SB Foresters - Play-by-Play

Jul 06, 2008 at Santa Barbara, CA (Caesar Uyesaka)

SB Foresters 8th - Dilgoni to 3b. VanDoornum to rf. Hom to 2b. Smyth to p for Hancock. Oliver walked.

Medchill reached on a fielder’s choice; Oliver out at second ss to 2b. Cook, S. pinch hit for Torres.

Medchill stole second. Cook, S. flied out to rf, SAC; Medchill advanced to third. St. John grounded out

to 3b. 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

Maxim Yankees 9th - Cook, S. to 2b. Cutler to p for Evers. Gerhart struck out swinging. Ferguson struck out

looking. Kilsgaard pinch hit for Aguilera. Kilsgaard walked. Dilgoni struck out looking. 0 runs, 0 hits,

0 errors, 1 LOB.