Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 6:47 am | Fog/Mist 56º

 
 
 
 

She Said, Z Said: Fire Drill

As She and Z try to narrow to three the things they would take with them in case of a home emergency, not all of the ideas are, er, conventional.

By Leslie Dinaberg and Zak Klobucher, Noozhawk Columnists | July 5, 2008 | 3:27 p.m.

Z: I hope this isn’t bad luck, but the firefighters are doing a great job of keeping the fire away from homes, and all of these evacuations remind me of a college application essay I filled out.

She: I didn’t know that the DeVry Institute of Labeling had essays now.

Z: The essay question was, “What three things would you take with you in case you had to leave your house in an emergency.”

She: I’ve been thinking about that all week. What did you put?

Z: I was a high school senior.

She: C’mon, what did you write?

Z: Dirty underwear (to remind me of my past), clean socks (to look toward the future) and the application itself (to kiss up to the application committee).

She: That’s not even close to what I was thinking. Is that still what you’d take?

Z: Don’t be ridiculous. I lost my last copy of that college application at least a year ago. First thing I’d grab now is Koss.

She: Good. And the second thing?

Z: Uh, I don’t know. A burrito?

She: What about me, you idiot.

Z: Oh, yeah, of course. I was assuming you’d be able to get yourself. Honestly, I thought you’d get Koss, so I could carry my burrito.

She: What about your beer?

Z: Even if the house was completely engulfed.

She: And your crossword puzzle?

Z: No. Wait. Sunday? Maybe.

She: I’ve been mentally packing our passports, photo albums and medical supplies all week.

Z: Oh. Yeah. That stuff makes sense, too. But your scrapbooks? We’d be those people on the news with a U-Haul.

She: I could probably survive with just our wedding album and Koss’ baby book.

Z: At least you have copies of your pictures.

She: Thank goodness for digital cameras. I would definitely take my laptop, so I’d at least have the last few years of pictures on there.

Z: At 9,000 pics a year for five years, that’s almost as big as your shoe collection. How many pairs of shoes do you really need?

She: In case of emergency: one. In all other cases: at least 20. What do you think Koss would bring?

Z: Probably not shoes. I’d guess his video game, Starcraft.

She: What about his fish?

Z: You can’t cuddle with a fish.

She: I’m worried that that almost makes sense.

Z: We should probably also take the key to that storage unit we’ve paid a zillion dollars rent on for the past decade.

She: Who knows what’s actually in there at this point? China and crystal and all of that stuff we didn’t really need when we got married, and really wouldn’t need if our house burned down.

Z: Of course, our storage unit is only a block away from us, so it’s not really in the smartest place for backup stuff anyhow.

She: I’d also take all of my important jewelry with me.

Z: Oh, yeah. Me, too. I’m all about the jewelry.

She: You always tell me that you wear your wedding ring for important occasions. I think this one would count.

Z: You’re right. This would definitely be one of those moments. But — and this is just a “what if” — you wouldn’t want me to get burrito all over it, would you?

She: You wouldn’t remember it at all, would you?

Z: Yes, dear.

What would you take if you had to evacuate? Share your treasures with She and Z at [email protected]

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 