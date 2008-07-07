Friday, June 22 , 2018, 8:17 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 
UCSB Soccer Matches to be Nationally Televised

The FOX Soccer Channel will air the Gaucho men's games against Cal Poly and Kentucky.

By Ryan Hall | July 7, 2008 | 9:10 a.m.

For the third consecutive year, the FOX Soccer Channel will broadcast a game at UCSB‘s Harder Stadium as part of its “live and exclusive NSCAA College Match of the Week” package. FSC will carry the Gauchos’ home match with Kentucky on Sept. 5, as well as UCSB’s road clash with Big West Conference rival Cal Poly on Oct. 17.

The Cal Poly match, originally scheduled for Oct. 18, has been moved to Oct. 17 to accommodate television. Both contests will kickoff at 8 p.m. instead of the regular 7 p.m. start times for most night games.

The Gauchos will be looking to avenge last season’s 2-1 loss in San Luis Obispo when they square off with their Central Coast rivals in mid-October. A school-record 7,143 fans were on hand as Cal Poly became the only team to defeat the defending national champions in conference play last season.

Not to be outdone, an 8,102-strong crowd packed Harder Stadium for the rematch three weeks later and cheered the Gauchos to a thrilling 3-1 comeback victory over the Mustangs. The figure set a new Big West Conference regular season attendance record. 

2008 marks the first time in program history UCSB will appear on the FOX Soccer Channel twice in one season. Last season, Santa Barbara defeated No. 25 UC Irvine 4-0 with the FSC cameras rolling led by junior Chris Pontius’ first-career hat trick. In 2006, UCSB welcomed No. 7 UCLA to Harder Stadium, losing a 3-1 decision in what became a national championship preview.

Ryan Hall is a UCSB assistant media relations director.

