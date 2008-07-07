Friday, June 22 , 2018, 8:25 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 

World Traveler to Bring WAN-derful Wildlife Photos to Visitor Center

By Mike Havstad | July 7, 2008 | 9:30 a.m.
image
Professional wildlife photographer and world traveler Larry Wan will give two presentations at the Wheeler Gorge Visitor Center on Saturday. Many of Wan’s photos have appeared in National Geographic Magazine. (Mike Havstad / Wheeler Gorge Visitor Center photo)

Professional wildlife photographer, conservationist and world traveler Dr. Larry Wan will be at the Wheeler Gorge Visitor Center on Saturday to give two presentations, “Our Primate Cousins” at 11 a.m. and “Marine Mammals” at 1 p.m. with a lunch break in between.

Many of Wan’s photos have appeared in the National Geographic Magazine. Wan and his camera gear have been to all of the continents, documenting the wildlife and conservation issues.

He hauled his equipment though hot, humid, slippery and muddy terrain in Ecuador in pursuit of photographing a rare bird called the Umbrellabird. His photo may be the only known one that shows the full unique plumage of the male.

Larry and his wife, Sara, are the founders of the Western Alliance for Nature, which was established to save threatened habitats and to preserve biodiversity. Their efforts range from buying 80 critical acres of nest sites for the critically endangered El Oro parakeet in Ecuador to providing local support for the preservation of nesting sites for the threatened Western snowy plover and the California least tern along a one-mile stretch of Ormond Beach in Ventura.

The event will be held indoors. No pets or small children, please. The suggested donation per program is $3 for adults and $2 for older youths. To attend both talks, the suggested donation is $5 for adults and $3 for youths. Bring a lunch. There are shaded picnic tables available, and cold drinks are sold at the center.

The Wheeler Gorge Visitor Center, at 11017 Maricopa Hwy., is a half-hour north of Ventura.

Mike Havstad is director of the Wheeler Gorge Visitor Center.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 