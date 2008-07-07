World Traveler to Bring WAN-derful Wildlife Photos to Visitor Center

Professional wildlife photographer, conservationist and world traveler Dr. Larry Wan will be at the Wheeler Gorge Visitor Center on Saturday to give two presentations, “Our Primate Cousins” at 11 a.m. and “Marine Mammals” at 1 p.m. with a lunch break in between.

Many of Wan’s photos have appeared in the National Geographic Magazine. Wan and his camera gear have been to all of the continents, documenting the wildlife and conservation issues.

He hauled his equipment though hot, humid, slippery and muddy terrain in Ecuador in pursuit of photographing a rare bird called the Umbrellabird. His photo may be the only known one that shows the full unique plumage of the male.

Larry and his wife, Sara, are the founders of the Western Alliance for Nature, which was established to save threatened habitats and to preserve biodiversity. Their efforts range from buying 80 critical acres of nest sites for the critically endangered El Oro parakeet in Ecuador to providing local support for the preservation of nesting sites for the threatened Western snowy plover and the California least tern along a one-mile stretch of Ormond Beach in Ventura.

The event will be held indoors. No pets or small children, please. The suggested donation per program is $3 for adults and $2 for older youths. To attend both talks, the suggested donation is $5 for adults and $3 for youths. Bring a lunch. There are shaded picnic tables available, and cold drinks are sold at the center.

The Wheeler Gorge Visitor Center, at 11017 Maricopa Hwy., is a half-hour north of Ventura.

Mike Havstad is director of the Wheeler Gorge Visitor Center.